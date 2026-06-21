Chatting with Sam Rosen is like schmoozing with a favorite cousin. We were chatting together on Alena Sycheva's "Bottle Rocket" podcast the other night.
The Maven reports that the legendary Rangers play-by-play ace looks comfortable, relaxed and secure in the knowledge that his retirement came at the right time.
"I'm still in touch with my hockey friends," said Rosen. "At the start of the Stanley Cup Final, I sent a text of 'good luck' to John Tortorella."
Rosen is currently planning retirement projects; the most exciting – to The `Maven – is Rosen's memoirs, known in the literary trade as his autobiography.
"I'm helping him with it," said co-guest Allan Kreda of The Associated Press whose "Ken Morrow" autobiography is in its second printing and also in paperback.
A Kreda-Rosen duet is as perfect as one can get; proven by the Morrow work. "I couldn't have done it without Allan," Morrow told me more than once. "He's so good and so easy to work with."
Right now Sam and Allan must find a publisher – which should not be a problem any more than Morrow and Kreda smoothly coupled with Triumph Books in Chicago.
If Rosen has any challenge it will be blending into the text his other primary sports work in football, baseball and even "The toughest sport I ever had to do – women's field hockey."
The Maven expects that Sam will not pull any punches, nor do I expect Kreda to let that bit of business happen.
Rosen enjoyed a terrifically varied professional life and will have many delightful stories to tell. Frankly, I can't wait for my two pals to get the tales in print.
"It was a wonderful run," Rosen concluded, "and I was very fortunate to work with the most great people such as John Davidson, Jim Gordon and many, many more.
Just a guess; but I expect the tales of Tortorella to be among the most gripping, if not funny!