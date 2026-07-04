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Chris Drury Has Every Reason To Smile

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Stan Fischler
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Chris Drury has many reasons to smile his way through Independence Day ceremonies

1. He still has a job.

2. The Knicks championship has everyone forgetting about the miserable Rangers.

3. Drury's long-awaited, much heralded "Re-Tool" officially is underway.

We know this for a fact because he told us so.

"Our club will be younger and faster," promised the general manager, president and chief cook and bottlewasher.

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New golden boy Pavel Dorofeyev will replace Breadman Panarin as the Blueshirts' Mister Red Light.

"Dorofeyev has unique skill sets," added Drury. "He can score goals."

The Maven has no problem with that nor with the other new adds; these on defense – Marcus Petterson and Sean Durzi. They'll comprise the second blue line  pair after Adam Fox and Slava Gavrkov.

My guess is that Braden Schneider will be traded before opening night. As for other startling or non-traumatic moves, start with the fact that Mika Zibanejad is about as permanent a New Yorker as the Statue of Liberty. 

Also, do not expect J.T. Miller to be moved. The captain IS the captain and still could be a positive factor if designated in a lesser role.

Don't laugh, Miller still has the goods to be effective. One scout offers this positive view"

"Miller still has size, strength and plays in the soup. He's not afraid, and has a good eye to where the puck moves. He can play the netfront five on five and on the power play. He wins enough battles to be effective. Also he has a one-timer that can score."

I'll buy that for now; not so sure I'll buy it in December!

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