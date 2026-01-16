Chris Drury Issues Message To Fans Announcing The Rangers' Intentions To Retool

New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury sent out a message to fans on Friday indicating the direction the franchise will take as the trade deadline looms.
Drury was blunt in emphasizing that given the team’s current position in the Eastern Conference standings, the Rangers will embark on a retool with the goal of accumulating young players and draft picks, while making it clear that this does not mean a rebuild is on the horizon.
“We wanted to take a moment to connect with our loyal and passionate fanbase,” Drury wrote. “We know and feel your disappointment with how the season has gone to this point. We are just as frustrated and want nothing more than to deliver an on-ice product you can be proud of - it’s what drives us every day. No one in the organization is happy with what has transpired - from management, to coaches, to players. Over the last few years, we’ve had some successes and moments to cherish, but ultimately it was not the end goal. We are working relentlessly every day to bring a Stanley Cup back to New York because that is what our fans deserve.
“With our position in the standings and injuries to key players this season, we must be honest and realistic about our situation. We are not going to stand pat - a shift will give us the ability to be smart and opportunistic as we retool the team. This will not be a rebuild. This will be a retool built around our core players and prospects. We will target players that bring tenacity, skill, speed, and a winning pedigree with a focus on obtaining young players, draft picks, and cap space to allow us flexibility moving forward. That may mean saying goodbye to players that have brought us and our fans great moments over the years. These players represented the Rangers with pride and class and will always be a part of our family.
“As we start on this new strategic plan, we will continue to play hard with pride and passion for our fans. We appreciate your unwavering support for the Rangers more than we can describe and thank you for all that you do for our organization. You will begin to see some of our plans come to light in the coming weeks and months. LGR”
According to multiple reports, Drury held individual meetings with the leadership group today, as well as a full team meeting, before sharing this letter to the public.
Drury also reportedly held an individual meeting with Artemi Panarin, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and has yet to sign a contract extension with the Rangers.
The Rangers sit in last place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 20-22-6 record, eight points out of the second wild-card spot, and are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, marking their longest winless streak of the season.