Chris Drury Should Write More Letters For Blueshirt Wins cover image

Chris Drury Should Write More Letters For Blueshirt Wins

Stan Fischler
6h
&nbsp;Kyle Ross-Imagn Images&nbsp;Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Chris Drury either scared the crap out of the Rangers or his well-publicized open letter to fans inspired his players to play hockey the right way for a change.

Either way, Drury’s mystery missive worked to the tune of a 6-3 victory in Philadelphia with all the Rangers' roulette balls falling into the right holes. Here are a few:

GOALTENDING: Forgotten third-string Blueshirt goalie Spencer Martin stopped 25 of 28 Philly shots and is worth another try Monday night in Anaheim. 

SCORING: The howitzers – led by Mika Zibanejad and Breadman Panarin – replaced the pop guns and scored big. Meanwhile, Brennan Othmann scored his first goal in his 34th game. (Will this lead to a Brennan Barrage or the next goal in Game 68? Time will tell.)

OPPONENT: After stinking out the World's Most Famous Arena, the Blueshirts let the Broad Streeters do it to themselves. Philly, having lost six in a row, was just the proper patsy for coach  Mike Sullivan's sextet. (In that span the Flyers have been outscored 31-12.)

But joy is so unbound in the New Yorkers' clubhouse that in a brief, ecstatic, moment, Sully blurted this about his captain Miller: "J.T. has had a really good year for us." (Next, the Great Orator coach will tell us that Chicken Little was right about the sky falling.)

Speaking of playing "Chicken," I saw nothing in the Post today about the Rangers being "gutless" – as I did after the loss to Ottawa the other night. 

In the New York Rangers’ first game on Saturday afternoon since the Letter 2.0 was issued by Chris Drury, emphasizing the team’s intentions to go into a retool, they secured a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, snapping a five-game losing streak.&nbsp;
Overnight the Beloved Blueshirts have metamorphosed from "gutless" to guilest robust warriors with a rainbow 'round their shoulders.

Next up for Sully's sextet will be the sitting Ducks (3-6-1) in Anaheim. 

Forget another expensive letter Chris; a mere postcard from your MSG office will do for your surging stickhandlers.

Just beware of the "Postage Due!"

