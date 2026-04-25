Chris Drury Vs. The Hockey Media

In case you missed it, there's been an ongoing war between hockey personnel and the media for more than a half-century.
Usually it takes two forms. A Harsh coverage that hisses off the player
In such a case, each says his piece and that's the end of it; sometimes not. Some players would stop talking with the writer for long periods of time; or forever.
While the reporter in the question might consider it a big deal, 99 percent of the time the fans couldn't care less.
The other battle ground involves team leaders such as Chris Drury eternally ducking the media as much as possible.
To the media's dismay, Drury has done it so often it has become a major annoyance and The Athletic's Vince Mercogliano wrote a detailed, scathing, column ripping Drury for his evasiveness.
We now await the MSG follow up.