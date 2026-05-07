Chris Kreider And Jacob Trouba Are Playoff Heroes For Anaheim

Any Rangers fans who enjoys good hockey should take in the Anaheim Ducks-Vegas Knights series tied at one apiece.
This is one gripping tourney because the teams are about even in quality, well coached by Joel Quenneville (Ducks) and John Tortorella (Vegas.)
For Blueshirt fans it's bitter sweet because Chris Drury's discards defenseman Jacob Trouba and Christ Kreider are playing some of the best hockey of their lives. No surprise, Kreider set up the winning Anaheim goal in the 3-1 victory.
Escaping the rank Rangers dressing room was part off both revival stories; not to mention the fact that Quenneville has the coaching knack that somehow has eluded smiley Mike.