Chris Kreider Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent After Clearing Waivers

Former New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider was placed on waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday in an effort to clear salary space.
Kreider cleared waivers on Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent and eligible to sign with any team.
"I want to thank Chris for his efforts last year and recognize the professionalism he and his representatives demonstrated throughout this process," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "Our rationale here is straightforward: We needed to create salary cap flexibility, and this accomplishes that."
This was done with the approval of Kreider, who reportedly has indicated he desires to return east, closer to family.
Kreider spent 13 years with the Rangers before being traded to Anaheim in 2025.
The 35-year-old forward has one year left on his current contract with a $6.5 million cap hit but only $4 million in cash is due after he was paid a signing bonus July 1.
In 883 games with the Rangers, Kreider recorded 326 goals, 256 assists, and 632 points.