Christmas Greetings With A Neat Story About A Ranger

Nobody tells a better hockey story than my buddy Joltin' Joe Dinonisio.

From gorgeous Santa Barbara, California, where he's maestro of the Ice In Paradise men's hockey program, Joltin' Joe tells this sweet tale about former Rangers defenseman Reijo Ruotsalainen

They called him a "Smurf" because of little, popular cartoon characters of Reijao's time and a candy of the same name.

The story, as well, is about an unexpected reunion of hockey players. Take it away, Joltin' Joe:

"Indeed, nobody was more emblematic of the Smurfs' moniker than Reijo Ruotsalainen, whose fluid skating was always a treat to watch. Nobody short of the Edmonton Oilers' Paul Coffey had his wheels.

'While covering the NHL for the Palm Beach Post, I used to skate at a virtually abandoned roller hockey rink a mile from the newspaper's office in West Palm Beach. '

"I always had the rink to myself, since it was decrepit, full of cracks, and in the classic tradition of Floridians, it was outdoors. The heat and/or daily afternoon rain guaranteed it was often unplayable.

"One afternoon, I'm 200 feet away from the rink, lacing up my skates, and I hear a booming thud. Then another. Some short, skinny kid is firing pucks at the boards. Or, so I thought.

"He's impressively shooting cannons. When I get closer, I realize the baby-faced player isn't a kid. When I finally approached him, I saw a scar on his face, and his Edmonton Oilers championship t-shirt.

"Aren't you Reijo Ruotsalainen?" I asked. He had retired from the NHL four years earlier, so he was beyond stunned that anyone had recognized him. He was living in the area, and hadn't lost his passion for the game.

"I had the joy of skating alongside Rexy that day. Since I'm below 5-foot-9, I forever consider myself an honorary Smurf!"