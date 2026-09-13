Cole Beaudoin Ready to Push for Rangers Roster Spot After Unexpected Trade

Cole Beaudoin is entering a new chapter in his career, taking the jump from the Ontario Hockey League to play professional hockey, though it is not exactly the chapter he expected.
Beaudoin entered Utah Mammoth’s development camp this summer with high hopes and expectations about his future with the organization.
The plan was for him to either play for the Mammoth at the NHL level or start the 2026-27 season in the American Hockey League with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
What Beaudoin wasn’t expecting was to be traded to the New York Rangers in the midst of development camp.
“I was just with all of the guys and then the news kind of broke,” Beaudoin said on being traded to the Rangers. “It was crazy, I wasn’t expecting it.”
On July 1, Beaudoin was traded from the Mammoth to the Rangers along with Sean Durzi in a deal centered around Vincent Trocheck.
Despite the initial shock of being dealt, the 20-year-old forward expressed his excitement for this new chapter in New York.
“It’s been exciting,” Beaudoin said. “It was kind of a surprise, but again, nothing but good things to say about Utah, and now moving to New York, Original Six team, I’m excited, super excited to get going.”
Since being selected by the Mammoth in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Beaudoin has played two seasons in the OHL for the Barrie Colts.
This past season as the captain of the Colts, the Ottawa native recorded 33 goals, 55 assists, and 88 points in 54 games.
Beaudoin now feels fully prepared to take the professional hockey leap after two years playing in the OHL.
“I think going back to Junior there, I thought I had a big year in Barrie… I learned a lot about myself, learned a lot about my game. I had that confidence in myself to make those plays offensively, but then also shut down top lines if needed,” Beaudoin said of his decision to go pro. “I’ve learned a lot so I think I’m ready to make that jump and play pro this year.”
Given the current structure of the Rangers’ roster and influx of players competing for an opening-night roster spot, there’s a high probability Beaudoin starts the season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
However, going into training camp next week, Beaudoin has his sights set on earning an NHL roster spot with the Rangers.
“That’s my goal. That has been my goal since coming to my first NHL camp,” Beaudoin said. “I want to play in the NHL, that’s everyone’s goal is to make the NHL. That’s my goal coming out here for rookie camp and then moving into main camp, is I want to make that team. That’s my goal, and I’m going to push.”