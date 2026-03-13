Commending The Blueshirts For Playing To Win

Terrence Lee-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/e1ffe678-4b44-4e63-9474-1fc026a505a7.jpeg]\nTerrence Lee-Imagn Images\n\nIn a sense it would be ridiculous for The Maven to commend the Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] for winning a game on March 12\nin Winnipeg, Manitoba, as they did last night.\n\nBut, I will (and he did!) \n\nThe commendation – enough already! – is that the Blueshirts are doing what a\ncertain bloc of fans don't want them to do – WIN. \n\n"By winning," says The Old Scout, "the Rangers diminish their chances to get a\ntop draft pick in what looms as a very strong slate of young players."\n\nSo for the many who want more losses – SORRY! They proved their purity by\njetting into Winnipeg and jolting the Jets as well as Pegs' faltering playoff\nchances.\n\nTo borrow an old New York beer commercial the Rangers have PURITY, BODY AND\nFLAVOR! YAY! TO THEM while I ask the Man for Ballantine!