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Commending The Blueshirts For Playing To Win

Stan Fischler
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In a sense it would be ridiculous for The Maven to commend the Rangers for winning a game on March 12 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, as they did last night.

But, I will (and he did!) 

The commendation – enough already! – is that the Blueshirts are doing what a certain bloc of fans don't want them to do – WIN. 

"By winning," says The Old Scout, "the Rangers diminish their chances to get a top draft pick in what looms as a very strong slate of young players."

So for the many who want more losses – SORRY! They proved their purity by jetting into Winnipeg and jolting the Jets as well as Pegs' faltering playoff chances.

To borrow an old New York beer commercial the Rangers have PURITY, BODY AND FLAVOR! YAY! TO THEM while I ask the Man for Ballantine!

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