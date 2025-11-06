Connor Mackey And Jaroslav Chmelar Ready To Step Into Rangers' Lineup If Needed

The New York Rangers made some line and defensive pairing changes during practice, which included bringing in Connor Mackey and Jaroslav Chmelar.

Both could be making their season debuts on Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Since being signed by the Rangers in 2023, Mackey has played three games for the Blueshirts, as he’s spent most of his time with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Mackey was called up from the AHL after the Rangers placed Matt Rempe on injured reserve.

The 29-year-old was happy with where his game was at in Hartford to kick off the 2025-26 campaign, and is ready for an opportunity with the Rangers if the opportunity is presented to him.

“I think personally, I've been happy with the way I've been playing,” Mackey said. “I feel like I've kind of picked up where I left off with a strong finish last season. I really actually feel pretty good about my game. I'm obviously excited to be back here… I think for me, I know I can make an impact and help this team. I’m excited. If an opportunity comes, I’m going to take advantage of it.”

The 29-year-old was paired with Braden Schneider during Thursday’s practice, and with Urho Vaakanainen dealing with a lower-body injury, there’s a high likelihood we may see Mackey step into the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Rangers called up Chmelar after their four-game road trip.

Sullivan admitted that he was told that Chmelar was the Wolf Pack’s best forward to start the season, which led to the call-up.

Will Cuylle Replaces Alexis Lafrenière On First Power-Play Unit As Rangers Look For More Net-Front Presence

The New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a> made a big shake-up to their power play during Thursday’s practice.

“The conversations I had with Chris Drury and Ryan Martin told me that he's been the best forward,” Sullivan said of Chmelar. “He’s played extremely well, and he’s deserving of getting the call-up, and that’s why he’s here. I think it's a great message for everybody; Performance matters. It matters, it matters in practice, it matters in the games. Whether you're in New York or you're in Hartford, performance matters.”

Chmelar was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and he spent his first full year with the Hartford Wolf Pack last season, recording 12 goals, 17 assists, and 29 points in 71 games.

The 22-year-old forward was practicing on a line with Sam Carrick and Juuso Parssinen, an indication he’ll play on Friday night.

“I can’t describe the feeling, it would be a dream come true,” Chmelar said about what it would mean to play in his first NHL game. “If it happens, I’m going to be enjoying every bit of it.”