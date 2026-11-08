Could This Road Trip Be The Positive Catapult For The Blueshirts?

What's most gratifying about the victory from the Blueshirts perspective -- apart from the two points – ARE the following two points.
1: JOONY IN NOVEMBER: Like The Great Houdini escaping from a totally-locked "prison," Korpy Korpisalo, escaped from Hartford, landed in the crease and YAY, TEAM! – actually won a game.
Healthier than a Shesterkin, Korpy's success and experience guarantees the Blueshirts a playoff berth. (James Reimer, you had your shot. Sorry about that.)
Not that Never-Lose-Garand needed a rest -- he didn't -- but a winning Korpy means that no more ridiculous Reimers-Are Flying will be necessary.
2. SPILL THE OILERS: Forget about Never-Win-A-Cup McDavid and the rest of the Edmontons to be played tomorrow night at a non-climate-pledge arena. This Ranger team can beat the Oilers and – after that – then Calgary and, of course, easily vanquished Vancouver, an AHL club in the NHL, for sure.