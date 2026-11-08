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Could This Road Trip Be The Positive Catapult For The Blueshirts?

Could This Road Trip Be The Positive Catapult For The Blueshirts?

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Stan Fischler
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Nov 8, 2026 5:16 PM
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It's a long way from New York City to Seattle- On-The Puget but – lucky Rangers – the Blueshirts didn't have to go by covered wagon. 

Of course, the oh-so-long  cross-country jaunt was a ready-made alibi not to mention "The Dreaded Four-Goal-Lead, which also was sidestepped at Climate Pledge Arena – even when it rains!

Now for the Super Good News: MSG's five-star-hote  jet landed safely and on time. YAY PLANE!

That left it to tour guide Mike Sullivan to complete the Seattle sightseeing by guiding his lads to their nick-of-time victory.

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Mission accomplished. YAY! MIKE!!

What's most gratifying about the victory from the Blueshirts perspective -- apart from the two points – ARE the following two points.

1: JOONY IN NOVEMBER: Like The Great Houdini escaping from a totally-locked "prison," Korpy Korpisalo, escaped from Hartford, landed in the crease and YAY, TEAM! – actually won a game. 

Healthier than a Shesterkin, Korpy's success and experience guarantees the Blueshirts a playoff berth. (James Reimer, you had your shot. Sorry about that.)

Not that Never-Lose-Garand needed a rest -- he didn't -- but a winning Korpy means that no more ridiculous Reimers-Are Flying will be necessary.

2. SPILL THE OILERS: Forget about Never-Win-A-Cup McDavid and the rest of the Edmontons to be played tomorrow night at a non-climate-pledge arena. This Ranger team can beat the Oilers and – after that – then Calgary and, of course, easily vanquished Vancouver, an AHL club in the NHL, for sure.

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