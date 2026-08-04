Debating About Chris Drury's Retool and More Rangers Topics

K.O. KREISER REACTS: "This is Rempe's year to [put up] or get off the pot. He has to show he can do more than just be a sideshow attraction. Kartye gets on the third line, which would leave a spot for Rempe to win. But they both highlight a bigger problem—the Rangers have no premium young talent, except maybe Dorofeyev. Gabe Perreault could be, but not yet. Also, the Rangers have no generational player, like Matthew Schaefer."