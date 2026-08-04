Debating About Chris Drury's Retool and More Rangers Topics

I envy author, reporter, and seer John Kreiser.
Why I’m envious of Sir John is that he sees things clearly and sees them whole when it comes to Manhattan's favorite NHL team. And he does that a helluva lot better than me.
I know this is a fact of life because I gain his wisdom from reading Blueshirts Forever (Gentleman Jim Cerny's fine production), not to mention the communiques King Kreiser is kind enough to dispatch from time to time at his Florida homestead.
Which is a roundabout way of telling you that Jovial John's latest missive to me should command your attention as well.
What I've done—as a public service, of course—is put it through the Fischler Paraphrase Machine. Here's the bridge to the abridged:
SHOULD MIKE SULLIVAN HAVE BEEN FIRED BY NOW?
MAVE SAYS: Sully missed the playoffs by ten kilometers. His players skate like they're dead from the neck up. His press conferences have the taste of three-day-old oatmeal.
K.O. KREISER REACTS: "I'm not sure that two of the greatest NHL coaches, Al Arbour or Scotty Bowman, would have done much better with last year's Rangers team."
CHRIS DRURY'S PERFORMANCE:
MAVE SAYS: Based on what C.D. has accomplished since becoming boss of the bumblers, he deserves to be GM of the Ambrose, Nova Scotia Atoms—wherever they may be. If not Nova Scotia, then New Brunswick. If not New Brunswick, then Prince Edward Island.
K.O. KREISER REACTS: "I did a piece in April asking whether Drury is really the guy to handle the 'Retool.' Drury really is in trouble. His trades on D and adding [Pavel] Dorofeyev have to get them into the playoffs...or else."
THE REMPE VS. KARTYE DEBATE:
MAVE SAYS: I'm sick and tired of waiting for the clown act that is Matt Rempe to turn into the hockey player that IS Tye Kartye. Replace rempe already and put Tye into that third-line spot.
K.O. KREISER REACTS: "This is Rempe's year to [put up] or get off the pot. He has to show he can do more than just be a sideshow attraction. Kartye gets on the third line, which would leave a spot for Rempe to win. But they both highlight a bigger problem—the Rangers have no premium young talent, except maybe Dorofeyev. Gabe Perreault could be, but not yet. Also, the Rangers have no generational player, like Matthew Schaefer."