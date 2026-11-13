Debating New York Rangers Topics With Stan Fischler

MAVEN'S REPLY: "I've given Rempe more coverage – both good and bad – than anyone. He became the "People's Choice" after beating up on much older Matt Martin and his popularity soared. Trouble is that Rempe is not a particularly good fighter and gets too many – often unfair – penalties because he's the biggest player in the league. I'm reporting on what I see and right now I see no Rempe lining up against Vancouver; but I hope he does."