Debating New York Rangers Topics With Stan Fischler

New York Rangers
633 Members•5,024 Posts
Nov 13, 2026 6:36 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 6:36 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Maven's fans are angry; they insist that I've been UNFAIR and I know that I'm fair game.
Let's stop foolin' around right this minute and get to the points. Ready, set, GO – OOOOOO:
FANS GRIPE: 'Stop picking on Pavel Dorofeyev He's getting chances but hitting posts and crossbars. Get off his back. NOW."
MAVEN'S Reply: I'm not "picking" on him. After 20 games, he's got six goals and only one of them could be classified as "important." It's not my fault that this overpaid guy is a MINUS-18.
Related stories
THE OLD SCOUT'S DECISION: It's too early in the season to bash a newcomer to the team, his coach and a new system. The fan makes valid points – until you get to MINUS-18. That is both unacceptable and undeniable.
FANS GRIPE: "You did a disservice to future Hall of Famer Igor Shesterkin in a few ways. For starters, never even think about mentioning Dylan Garand in the same breath as Igor. 2, Don't even mention Shesty in a future trade. He's a Ranger for life. 3. And I'll thank you never to use "Iggy," as his nickname. It is demeaning. Period! So, cut that out!!"
MAVEN'S REPLY: Garand is having a super start; all things considered. It's perfectly logical to compare him to the goalie he's replaced. But If I hurt your feelings – or the feelings of `Iggy – then I half-apologize; which I consider fair.. As for "Iggy", as a nickname, do better, and I'll happily reconsider. But not Prince Igor; that's already patented by Sean McCaffrey.
THE OLD SCOUT'S DECISION: The complaints are good and valid. It's way too early to judge a goalie so early in a marathon season. See me about Garand in the homestretch. If he gets the Rangers into the playoffs, then kudos to him. If not, we'll have to hope that Shesterkin has a complete recovery. Maven, I understand your excitement but – at this point in the young season, I suggest two words – CALM DOWN!
FAN'S GRIPE: "I wish you would leave Matt Rempe alone. It's tough enough on the kid hardly getting ice time. Maybe – as some say – he's being jerked around by Shanny and Drury. He's a nice kid with assets and, hopefully, he'll get another chance and make good. Until he plays again, kindly keep your mouth shut about one of my favorites."
MAVEN'S REPLY: "I've given Rempe more coverage – both good and bad – than anyone. He became the "People's Choice" after beating up on much older Matt Martin and his popularity soared. Trouble is that Rempe is not a particularly good fighter and gets too many – often unfair – penalties because he's the biggest player in the league. I'm reporting on what I see and right now I see no Rempe lining up against Vancouver; but I hope he does."
THE OLD SCOUT'S DECISION: Rempe's talents are mostly due to his size. But, in his case, his size is a debit. His skating is not NHL calibre and now – with better, more versatile players like Tye Kartye and Jaroslav Chmelar around – there's little room for a good fella but with lesser talents.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy