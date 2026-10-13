Do Not Forget About Joonas Korpisalo When He's Ready To Return

Oct 13, 2026 9:58 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 9:58 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dylan (The Infantry Rifle) Garand deserves all the attention he's getting and then some.
The footwear over Garand Central Terminal has clouded the fact that Garand now has HIS own backup, know to goalie savants as Joonas Korpisalo; not to be confused with "Joonas In January" or "Hail, Hail, The Goalies Are All Here – Except Shesty."
Kidding aside – if such a feat, or feets are possible – KING Korpy could emerge as just a super-duper story as The Garand Man himself. (That's show biz, isn't it? Please say YES!)
"Wouldn't be hot stuff," chuckles The Old Scout, "if Korpisalo turns out to be not only hot stuff good but REALLY, REALLY GOOD. (I kid you not; just check his background.)
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Which The Maven did and – lemme tell you – there's much to commend.
How about this well-hidden gem: Korpy holds the NHL record for saves made in a playoff game – 85 (as in EIGHTY FIVE SAVES) topping the previous record held by the Islanders
Kelly Hrudey in the immensely famous "Easter Epic" – 73 saves. (More saves than David Starman made in his famed roller hockey life.)
Just Joony also was a 2025 Masterton Trophy candidate which tells you a lot about his character and the rest – the best Rangers note of all – like Jon Quick did, he's got a ton of experience and two tons of motivation.
About Joonas, I say BRING HIM ON whenever the spirit moves him and – more importantly – when the Blueshirts need him.