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Don Maloney's New Year's Resolution and More Hockey Quotes

Stan Fischler
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On July 12, former Rangers forward Don Maloney will be among the aces who will be inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame in historic Troy, New York.

Among Don's other feats was his ability to get three of his lifetime quotes in historian Glenn Liebman's book "Hockey Shorts," a collection of the best stickhandler's quotes. Take it away Donny:

ABOUT ISLANDERS SUPERSTAR PAT LAFONTAINE: "Everytime he touches the puck, we all sit up a little straighter and hold our breath."

DON MALONEY WAS ASKED ABOUT HIS NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION: "To get as many goals this year as Wayne Gretzky got last week."

WHEN HIS BROTHER DAVE WAS SWITCHED FROM DEFENSE TO FORWARD: "That should help Dave – you don't have to think as much!"

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