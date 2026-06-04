Don Maloney's New Year's Resolution and More Hockey Quotes

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/8ae6fdac-dff9-4291-829a-3bab9df5875a.jpeg]\nMatt Kartozian-Imagn Images\n\nOn July 12, former Rangers forward Don Maloney will be among the aces who will\nbe inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame in historic Troy, New\nYork.\n\nAmong Don's other feats was his ability to get three of his lifetime quotes in\nhistorian Glenn Liebman's book "Hockey Shorts," a collection of the best\nstickhandler's quotes. Take it away Donny:\n\nABOUT ISLANDERS SUPERSTAR PAT LAFONTAINE: "Everytime he touches the puck, we all\nsit up a little straighter and hold our breath."\n\nDON MALONEY WAS ASKED ABOUT HIS NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION: "To get as many goals\nthis year as Wayne Gretzky got last week."\n\nWHEN HIS BROTHER DAVE WAS SWITCHED FROM DEFENSE TO FORWARD: "That should help\nDave – you don't have to think as much!"