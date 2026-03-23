Drew Fortescue's Post-College Life: From Home-Cooked Meals To Playing For The Rangers

Drew Fortescue is experiencing what the ordinary college student goes through when their semester is over: going back home to their parents, being able to sleep in their childhood bed, while also being able to enjoy the home-cooked meals they so desperately craved over the course of the year.
All seems normal, right?
Fortescue’s situation is actually far from normal, as he’s going directly from college to play in the NHL for the New York Rangers.
Just one day after Boston College’s hockey season ended in the NCAA Tournament, Fortescue signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers, officially starting his professional hockey career.
Unlike the typical player joining the professional ranks, Fortescue gets to return home to Pearl River, New York, and live the life of a post-graduate student with a very unique job, to say the least.
“I mean, I kind of decided that I was leaving and got in the car and was able to just drive right back to my house, which is pretty crazy, and got met by a bunch of my cousins and my aunts and uncles,” Fortescue detailed about the moments after he signed his entry-level contract. “They were all over at our house by the time I got home from school. So it's definitely special being from around here, and it definitely makes everything super cool…
“Pretty lucky for sure, I'm not sure how many people can ever get that chance. Coming home and seeing them and kind of giving them a hug as soon as all the news broke, it's something that I’ll always remember. Having them always there in my back corner to support me, and anything I need is something that's really special.”
Despite being raised as a New York Islanders fan, growing up in Pearl River, and then being selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft is something that a young boy who looked up to Ryan McDonagh couldn’t have ever predicted.
The time for him to fulfill his lifelong dream and play for one of his two hometown NHL teams has finally arrived.
After playing three years at Boston College, Fortescue decided he was ready to take the next step and join the Rangers.
“It’s always been the plan after my junior year to turn pro. Kind of just talking with my agent and stuff, I think it was the right decision,” Fortescue said. “Obviously, I love BC (Boston College), and it was a special place, and I had an unbelievable time there. It obviously sucks having to leave there, but I was ready for a new opportunity, and I'm super excited, and I’m happy to be here.”
Fortescue won’t slot into the lineup on Monday night against the Ottawa Senators, with Mike Sullivan emphasizing the need for him to get more practice and integrate with the group more.
It’s still unclear exactly when Fortescue will make his NHL debut.
By signing now, Fortescue burns a year on his entry-level contract, making him eligible to become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2028.
He does join the Blueshirts at an ideal point in time though. The Rangers’ chances of making the playoffs are nearly impossible, so the team is focused on giving its young players more opportunities to thrive.
“We’re excited to have Drew,” Sullivan said. “We're looking forward to working with him. What I will tell you is that I would envision him playing some games here moving forward, and we're excited to work with him. He has good size, he skates well. I think his defensive capability is his core strength, based on the conversations that I've had.
“He's got a little bit of edge to him. He's a competitive guy. We think we've got to try to help him get a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger, as most young players. That's one of the challenges of making the jump in this league, but the attributes that he has, we're really excited about.”
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound blueliner prides himself on his defensive game and ability to shut down the opposition’s top players.
Fortescue will have a chance to showcase those skills throughout the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign and prove to the organization that he can be a pivotal piece for them moving into next year and beyond.
“I just want to play my game whenever I can get in there and have a chance,” Fortescue said. “Just going to be ready for the opportunity and just happy to be here and work my hardest.. It’s obviously a dream to play for these guys. I’m just happy to be getting involved skating with these guys for the first time. It’s been pretty special.”
Not bad for the kid from Pearl River, living the post-college life back at home.