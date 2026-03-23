Drew Fortescue's Post-College Life: From Home-Cooked Meals To Playing For The Rangers

“I mean, I kind of decided that I was leaving and got in the car and was able to just drive right back to my house, which is pretty crazy, and got met by a bunch of my cousins and my aunts and uncles,” Fortescue detailed about the moments after he signed his entry-level contract. “They were all over at our house by the time I got home from school. So it's definitely special being from around here, and it definitely makes everything super cool…