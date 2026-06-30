Drew Fortescue Trying To Set Himself Up Well Going Into Critical Training Camp

One of the more notable prospects to participate in the New York Rangers’ development camp this week is defenseman Drew Fortescue.
Late in the 2025-26 season, Fortescue signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers and played in nine games to close out the season.
“I think it definitely helped, and kind of helped me see what I needed to work on going into this summer,” Fortescue said of his NHL experience. “I think it was definitely a really cool experience, and I'm gonna hopefully try and lean on that going into camp and try and set myself up the best I can.”
In his nine NHL games, Fortescue recorded two assists while averaging 14:51 minutes.
The 21-year-old defenseman showed promising flashes in a short sample size, as he may have a leg up on the Rangers’ other defensive prospects going into training camp.
Fortescue will be one blueliner competing for an opening-night roster spot once training camp rolls around, and he’s focused on refining his game this summer.
“I think there are a lot of things I need to get better at,” Fortescue said. “It’s getting stronger, puck touches, breakouts, and all the passing, and making sure you put the pucks on guys' tape. I think kind of just the more you play, the more you get used to it, and all that stuff, I'm trying to work on this summer to try and get better at, and continuing to work on, so I can give myself a chance.”
Still living at home in Pearl River, New York, Fortescue confirmed he’ll be in the area for most of the summer to train.
Despite being the only prospect to attend development camp with NHL experience, Fortescue felt it was beneficial for himself to be in Hawthorne this week.
“I think this camp is just to come here and learn and try and be around and kind of just set myself up as best as I can going forward, going into camp,” Fortescue said. “It's nice to be here, be around all the guys, meet all the new guys. It's been fun so far. I'm looking forward to the rest of it.”