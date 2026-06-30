Drew Fortescue Trying To Set Himself Up Well Going Into Critical Training Camp

“I think there are a lot of things I need to get better at,” Fortescue said. “It’s getting stronger, puck touches, breakouts, and all the passing, and making sure you put the pucks on guys' tape. I think kind of just the more you play, the more you get used to it, and all that stuff, I'm trying to work on this summer to try and get better at, and continuing to work on, so I can give myself a chance.”