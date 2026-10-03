Dylan Garand Caps “Craziest Week” Of His Life With First NHL Shutout In Rangers’ Victory

Sometimes, life-changing opportunities come when you least expect them.
For Dylan Garand, securing his first NHL shutout while propelling the New York Rangers to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings probably didn’t even cross his mind as a remote possibility when he was sent down to the American Hockey League, but that’s exactly what transpired on Friday night.
Since the Rangers selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Garand has more than paid his dues in the AHL, playing 150 games for the Wolf Pack.
He finally got his NHL opportunity toward the tail end of the 2025-26 season, starting three games and posting a 2-0-1 record, 1.62 goals against average, and a .948 save percentage.
Things were looking promising for Garand, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Rangers at the beginning of the offseason, and was in line to replace the retired Jonathan Quick as Igor Shesterkin’s backup goalie.
However, the Rangers went out and acquired veteran goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins on July 1, which complicated Garand’s standing with the team.
Despite coming into training camp with the presumption that the backup goaltending position was up for grabs, Korpisalo always seemed to have the upper edge over Garand throughout the two-week training camp.
The Rangers ultimately decided to keep Korpisalo around and waive Garand, who cleared waivers and reported to the Wolf Pack.
“I had a number of conversations with him when the decision was made to send him to Hartford,” Mike Sullivan said. “He knows that we believe in him. I don't know that I need to say anything else. He’s a good, solid goalie, and we believe in him.
After being sent down, a disappointed Garand had already accepted his fate that he’d have to spend additional time playing in the AHL, and he even bought himself an apartment in Hartford.
The 24-year-old goaltender’s time in Hartford did not last long though, as he was recalled on Thursday after Joonas Korpisalo was placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.
Starting for the Rangers on Friday night in Detroit, Garand was given another opportunity to prove himself at the NHL level, and he completely seized the moment.
Garand recorded a 22-save shutout, becoming the eighth Rangers rookie goalie in franchise history to register his first career shutout in four games or less.
When the Red Wings came into the second period with an onslaught of pressure and shots, Garand stood tall, making timely saves and delivering when the team needed him most.
In what Garand described as the “craziest week” of his life, he kept his composure through it all, and when he was given another chance to play in the NHL, Garand took full advantage and proved his worth to the Rangers organization.
“I’m proud of myself for the way I just kind of left it out there,” Garand said. “Like I mentioned to you guys throughout training camp, it was out of my control. So I just focused on what I could control, I did that. Obviously, what happened happened, and it is what it is. Just happy to be back here. It was a great win tonight.”
What does this momentous victory mean for Garand moving forward, and what will happen to him once Joonas Korpisalo is activated from injured reserve?
Sullivan threw out the idea of carrying three goaltenders on the roster during training camp before the team ultimately decided to waive Garand. If the organization fears that Garand won’t clear waivers, they could re-visist the three-goalie strategy.
It’s hard to imagine the Rangers placing Korpisalo on waivers after giving up a fourth-round pick and prospect to acquire him over the summer, but if Garand were to be placed on waivers, it’s always a possibility he’s claimed by another team looking for more goaltending depth.
It could also be that Garand clears waivers once again and takes on the starting goaltending role for the Wolf Pack.
Regardless of what the future holds for Garand, he’s taken advantage of every opportunity the Rangers have thrown his way thus far and continues to show that he has the potential to blossom into a promising NHL goalie.
"It speaks volumes for his character,” Sullivan said about Garand responding the way he did. “He's a good person, first and foremost. He loves hockey. You can see it — I mean, I can see it every time I see him walk through the door, and the way he works on his game. And he's a fierce competitor. He wants to play in the NHL. I understand that. That's one of the things we love about him. He's battling. He's controlling what he can, and it's hard. Pro sports is competitive, and things don't always go your way. You've got to be able to work your way through the ebbs and flows of a career.
“The thing I love about Dylan is he controls those things that are within his power. He's got a great attitude. His effort is always where it needs to be. I really have a lot of admiration for him — for how he handles his circumstances. He's a great kid. I was thrilled for him that he got a shutout tonight.”