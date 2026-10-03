Dylan Garand Caps “Craziest Week” Of His Life With First NHL Shutout In Rangers’ Victory

"It speaks volumes for his character,” Sullivan said about Garand responding the way he did. “He's a good person, first and foremost. He loves hockey. You can see it — I mean, I can see it every time I see him walk through the door, and the way he works on his game. And he's a fierce competitor. He wants to play in the NHL. I understand that. That's one of the things we love about him. He's battling. He's controlling what he can, and it's hard. Pro sports is competitive, and things don't always go your way. You've got to be able to work your way through the ebbs and flows of a career.