Dylan Garand Finally Gets His Shot With The Rangers

Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/08eb1d74-7d45-4014-9118-6069d84f0e6f.jpeg]\nTaya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images\n\nDylan Garand to the rescue! Rescue of Who? What? Why? How? You tell me!\n\nUp until now, all we know about the Rangers latest Hartford promotion is that\nhe's from Victoria, British Columbia and has not done a whole helluva lot for\nthe AHL Wolf Pack.\n\nThis much is certain; nothing – and I do mean absolutely nothing – is to be\ngained by torturing either of the vet goalies with more crease time.\n\nIggy knows what's what and Quickie is well aware that his final paycheck won't\nbounce.\n\nWhat every Rangers fan knows is that good – sometimes but not enough – as the\nJon and Igor act was, it got them The Square Root Of Playoff Nothing.\n\nAs for The Grand Garand; maybe he'll fool us and become Iggy's 2026-27 back up.