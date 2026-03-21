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Dylan Garand Finally Gets His Shot With The Rangers

Stan Fischler
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Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesTaya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dylan Garand to the rescue! Rescue of Who? What? Why? How? You tell me!

Up until now, all we know about the Rangers latest Hartford promotion is that he's from Victoria, British Columbia and has not done a whole helluva lot for the AHL Wolf Pack.

This much is certain; nothing – and I do mean absolutely nothing – is to be gained by torturing either of the vet goalies with more crease time.

Iggy knows what's what and Quickie is well aware that his final paycheck won't bounce.

What every Rangers fan knows is that good – sometimes but not enough – as the Jon and Igor act was, it got them The Square Root Of Playoff Nothing.

As for The Grand Garand; maybe he'll fool us and become Iggy's 2026-27 back up.

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