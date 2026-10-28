Dylan Garand Frustrated With Recent Play And Knows He Has ‘Better’ To Give Rangers

New York Rangers
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Oct 28, 2026 5:16 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 5:16 PM
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Since Igor Shesterkin went down with a season-ending injury, the New York Rangers have solely relied on Dylan Garand.
Before the Rangers’ Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, Garand had started in seven consecutive games.
Garand, who came in red-hot to kick off his time as the starting goaltender, giving up just four goals over his first four starts of the season, is beginning to show cracks in his game as he’s continued to shoulder a heavy workload, specifically during the Rangers’ most recent two-game road trip, in which he gave up a total of 10 goals, posting an .825 save percentage.
“I think I've played nine games in 18 days, so that's quite a bit. It's definitely the first time I've ever gone through it,” Garand said. “I'm just trying to embrace that challenge and work my hardest every day, whether it's a game or practice for the guys. I'm working hard, I'm competing. I think the last couple games I don't really love my execution. I think I could have been a little better.”
The Rangers signed James Reimer and started him against the Kings on Monday night, but he was pulled after giving up three goals on eight shots, and Garand was forced to come in relief of Reimer despite being given his first game off since Shesterkin suffered a season-ending injury on Oct. 9.
Joonas Korpisalo has also been sidelined for practically the entire season thus far due to a lower-body injury, which has forced Garand to take on a heavy workload.
"Well, I think we're asking a lot of Dylan,” Sullivan said. “He just had seven starts in a row, and there's a certain attentional focus that's required with the goaltending position. As I said yesterday, it's the only position where you're on the ice for the full 60 minutes, and even if the play is down the off ground of the rink, it still requires attentional focus. And so I think there's a physical challenge to it, but there's also a mental challenge to it.”
Korpisalo resumed skating on Sunday, and Sullivan emphasized that he’s been “encouraged” by his progression so far and that he could be available to return in one or two weeks.
Even when Korpisalo is eventually activated off injured reserve, Garand will likely still be a big part of the Rangers’ goaltending plan moving forward.
The 24-year-old goalie is looking to build off his early-season success and get back on track after the Rangers have lost four out of their past five games.
“It’s been a lot of games and there are obviously challenges,” Garand said. “I think for me that’s a little frustrating with myself, is that my work ethic and my compete is there. I'm really trying hard. I'm just making a couple mental errors and mental mistakes, just by not executing at the level I know I'm capable of, so that's been frustrating for myself.
“I know that I have better, and can execute better, and make more saves. That's all I'm trying to do is stop the puck and help this team win.”
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