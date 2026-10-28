Dylan Garand Frustrated With Recent Play And Knows He Has ‘Better’ To Give Rangers

"Well, I think we're asking a lot of Dylan,” Sullivan said. “He just had seven starts in a row, and there's a certain attentional focus that's required with the goaltending position. As I said yesterday, it's the only position where you're on the ice for the full 60 minutes, and even if the play is down the off ground of the rink, it still requires attentional focus. And so I think there's a physical challenge to it, but there's also a mental challenge to it.”