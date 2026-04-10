Dylan Garand Hoping Time He Puts In With Rangers Now Will Help Him In The Future

“We have a plan,” Mike Sullivan said, vaguely answering the question.
Since Jonathan Quick returned to the Rangers’ lineup on April 4 after dealing with an upper-body injury, Garand has not started in another game, nor has he even served as the backup goaltender.
Garand was recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Mar. 20, with Quick banged up.
During Quick’s seven-game absence, Garand started in two games, posting a 1-0-1 record, 1.44 goals against average, and .954 save percentage.
“It's been great,” Dylan said of his experience being up with the Rangers thus far. “It's been something I've been waiting for for a long time. It's just been an unreal experience. I feel like getting the opportunity to play has been great, but also just the opportunity to be here and be around the guys, understand and get used to the NHL schedule and how it works with in regards to practice time and things like that. Just getting good experience to benefit me moving forward in my career to hopefully be here full time.”
Despite Quick’s return from injury, the Rangers have decided to hold three goalies on the roster and keep Garand around.
The three-goalie rotation is a unique strategy, and Garand has been the odd man out of the rotation.
Igor Shesterkin and Quick have been the two goalies getting a large chunk of the work at practice, while Garand has been a healthy scratch for the last handful of games.
Garand revealed that he is able to get his work in with Rangers goaltending coach Jeff Malcolm either before or after every practice, ensuring he receives the proper amount of reps.
“Malcs (Jeff Malcolm) and I have been really working hard these past couple weeks, whether we go out 40 minutes before practice or staying out half hour after practice, and getting work in just to make sure that I get my touches and stay ready to go if I'm needed,” Garand said. “That's kind of just the way you got to do it with three goalies.
“Shesty is the guy so he’s going to get what he needs to do, and with respect to Quickie, he gets what he needs as well,” Garand said. “For me, it's just about managing myself, and then finding time to get what I need. That's part of the value of being here is getting that experience and figuring that out. Every goalie gets into a three-man situation at one point, so it’s just good for me to go through it right now and learn what I need to do. I feel like I've done a good job handling it.”
The Rangers’ backup goaltending position is up for grabs come next season, and given Garand’s breadth of experience in the AHL and the fact that Quick’s one-year, $1.55 million contract will expire on July 1, it isn’t far-fetched to assume that Garand could take over the position backing up Shesterkin and replace Quick.
Since calling him up from Hartford, the Rangers have been able to get a closer look at Garand and see what they have in him, although he hasn’t played since notching his first NHL win on March 27 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Garand is hoping the time he puts in with the Blueshirts now will benefit him moving into the future.
“Obviously, I want to be here, and that's got to be earned,” Garand said. “It's been great to get an opportunity. Like I said, I've been waiting a long time for it. It’s been great to be here right now, kind of getting familiarized with the guys, with the coaching staff, and things like that. Hopefully that helps me move forward.”