Dylan Garand Hoping Time He Puts In With Rangers Now Will Help Him In The Future

“Shesty is the guy so he’s going to get what he needs to do, and with respect to Quickie, he gets what he needs as well,” Garand said. “For me, it's just about managing myself, and then finding time to get what I need. That's part of the value of being here is getting that experience and figuring that out. Every goalie gets into a three-man situation at one point, so it’s just good for me to go through it right now and learn what I need to do. I feel like I've done a good job handling it.”