Dylan Garand Ready For Long-Awaited NHL Debut

Dylan Garand is set to make his NHL debut for the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon against the Winnipeg Jets.
On Friday, the Rangers recalled Garand from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and Mike Sullivan confirmed on Saturday that he anticipates Garand making his NHL debut at some point this week.
This call-up comes as Jonathan Quick is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
“There’s a lot of things that have gone into the decision to bring Dylan up,” Sullivan said. “The biggest point is that he’s played extremely well in Hartford. He’s given those guys a chance to win night in and night out, and he’s deserving.”
The 23-year-old goaltender was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he’s spent the past four seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.
Given Garand's breadth of experience at the AHL level, he feels prepared for his first NHL start.
“I think for me, especially over the last year or so, I’ve really gotten to know myself, and thinking about the future and stuff like that, I don’t tend to play my best,” Garand said. “So just trying to stay in the present moment, and if I get an opportunity, then great. It’s just another game. I’ve played, including playoffs, over 160 American League games, so it’s just another game.”
With the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL this season, Garand has posted a 16-15-2 record, .896 save percentage, and 2.83 goals against average.