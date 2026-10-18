Dylan Garand Responds to Adversity With Strong Showing In Rangers' Loss To Blue Jackets

“Games like that happen,” Garand said. “The best goalies in the world: Carey Price, Henrik Lundqvist, Igor, everyone’s been pulled, that happens. I think you just learn from it and move on. I don't think a lot of us like the way we played that game. And myself personally, I wasn't happy. I don't think I did a good enough job of being present, and maybe let the self-doubt a little bit creep in too much to my game. It doesn't change my capability when games like that happen so just trust in myself trust in my game and respond.”