Dylan Garand Set To Start In Rangers' Season Finale

“We have talked for a few weeks on what we were trying to accomplish with our goalies, and there were multiple objectives involved,” Mike Sullivan said. “Obviously, Shesty is our No. 1 guy, and he's a priority for us. I think how we handled Quickie down the stretch, he is deserving of, and we've spoken at length about that. And Dylan is a guy that's played well in the starts that he's had, and we're excited about where potentially he goes moving forward.