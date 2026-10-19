Eeli Tolvanen Making Instant Contributions To Rangers Upon Late Offseason Signing

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/32e7fe20-d7d4-49a5-8483-b87750440bf6.jpeg]\nGeoff Burke-Imagn Images\n\nBe honest with me.\n\nIf I told you on September 1, of this year that the Blueshirts secret weapon\nwould be a lad named Eeli Tolvanen, it says here that you wouldn't even know how\nto pronounce his first name.\n\nIn case you're interested it's pronounced "Elee" and, furthermore all the good\ncitizens of Vihi, Finland happen to know it by heart, so there! \n\nPlus, you're gonna know a helluva lot more in the months to come about\n"Trolleycar Tolvanen.\n\nBECAUSE The Maven is here to tell you that this non-finicky Finn already is and\nwill continue to be a producive Ranger.\n\nBefore You, I and Manny Malhotra realize it, Energizer Eeli will be sooooooooo\ngood that even I will be able to correctly spell his first name on the third\ntry; give or take one,\n\nWrite it down and paste it on your fridge and see me on this during the Rangers\nfirst playoff round.\n\nAs for now and Anaheim tonight, if Tolvanen The Terrific gets one measly assist\nit will be a milestone 100th career helper. \n\nMark my words, the Rangers "Secret Weapon" will – by the Thanksgiving Day Parade\n– be a secret no more. And. by Christmas, all will be in high glee over "El-ee."