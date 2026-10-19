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Eeli Tolvanen Making Instant Contributions To Rangers Upon Late Offseason Signing

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Stan Fischler
Partner
Oct 19, 2026 5:02 PM
Geoff Burke-Imagn ImagesGeoff Burke-Imagn Images

Be honest with me.

If I told you on September 1, of this year that the Blueshirts secret weapon would be a lad named Eeli Tolvanen, it says here that you wouldn't even know how to pronounce his first name.

In case you're interested it's pronounced "Elee" and, furthermore all the good citizens of Vihi, Finland happen to know it by heart, so there! 

Plus, you're gonna know a helluva lot more in the months to come about "Trolleycar Tolvanen.

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BECAUSE The Maven is here to tell you that this non-finicky Finn already is and will continue to be a producive Ranger.

Before You, I and Manny Malhotra realize it, Energizer Eeli will be sooooooooo good that even I will be able to correctly spell his first name on the third try; give or take one,

Write it down and paste it on your fridge and see me on this during the Rangers first playoff round.

As for now and Anaheim tonight, if Tolvanen The Terrific gets one measly assist it will be a milestone 100th career helper. 

Mark my words, the Rangers "Secret Weapon" will – by the Thanksgiving Day Parade – be a secret no more. And. by Christmas, all will be in high glee over "El-ee."

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