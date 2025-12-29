End Of The Year Crunch Time For The Beloved Blueshirts

It's far too early to suggest that the Rangers next three road games will determine whether they are a playoff team or not.

But starting tonight in Carolina and then on to Washington and Florida is a terrible trifecta for a team in search of character – and one that may never find it.

It wasn't so much the 2-0 loss to the Islanders in Elmont on Saturday night that troubles Blueshirt fans, but rather the Rangers inability to awaken when the first puck was dropped.

For Heaven's sakes, the Visitors sleep-walked through the game's first minute and only awakened after Carson Sousy gift-wrapped the puck to Anders Lee.

The Islanders captain said "Thank you very much for the belated Christmas gift," deposited it behind Igor Shesterkin and – incredible but true – that was the hockey game. Two-zip, Isles.

"Time and again we see that the Rangers can't score five-on-five," says The Old Scout.

Never mind, five on five, they couldn't even find a lamplighter when it was six on four for the Blueshirts in the final minute.

But redemption is possible in Raleigh where the Hurricanes lead the Met Division but can't convince The Maven that they're unbeatable.

Ditto for the Capitals and Panthers.

"If the Rangers are going to make a statement," concludes The Old Scout, "they might as well start by beating the Canes. After that we'll see and by the time they finish in Florida, we'll know if they are more alive than they showed on Saturday night in Elmont."

A winning formula is simple enough: 1. Remember the game starts with the opening face-off;

not with a minute to go in the third period; 2. Try scoring a goal for a change and if that happens, try for another and another and another.

Who knows? They might even win! Or, at the very least, awaken when the first puck is dropped!!