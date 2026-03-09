Everything You Need To Know About The Rangers: Now And Looking Ahead

ADAM FOX: "I feel sorry for him. During the last game against the Devils he made two major mistakes that resulted in New Jersey goals. After the goals, he skated back to the bench, head down, shaking it and – I'm sure – saying, 'What was I thinking? Why did I do that?' Three other times he did the same thing, but no goals were scored against him. Offensively, he was a non-factor, especially on the power play. (In fairness, there was no Panarin or Kreider to help him.)