Everything You Need To Know About The Rangers: Now And Looking Ahead

The following is a totally exclusive, objective view of the Blueshirts by someone who has absolutely no ax to grind. (Fasten Seat Belts.)
THE SITUATION: "The Rangers have so many holes and weaknesses. It's going to be a long re-tool. If not a "retool," choose any other term that simply means this Ranger team needs to be almost totally rebuilt. And it's going to take years!"
DEFENSE: "The backline – and overall defensive play – is simply terrible.The Rangers five-man defensive approach is really five individuals playing their own defensive game – just trying to survive. Individually."
ADAM FOX: "I feel sorry for him. During the last game against the Devils he made two major mistakes that resulted in New Jersey goals. After the goals, he skated back to the bench, head down, shaking it and – I'm sure – saying, 'What was I thinking? Why did I do that?' Three other times he did the same thing, but no goals were scored against him. Offensively, he was a non-factor, especially on the power play. (In fairness, there was no Panarin or Kreider to help him.)
LEADERSHIP: "The Rangers do not have a bonafide captain. He hasn't arrived yet."
CHRIS DRURY: "Start with the fact that Drury was a very good player, but some NHL players were – and are – very good within themselves. But – and this is important – they don't really understand the nuances of team play and how other players fit into that winning mold. Drury is just not a good judge of talent and how each individual player fits into that winning mold."
MORE DRURY: "In addition, Drury does not possess a very likeable, outgoing, approachable personality which – when you think about it – is kind of sad."
CONCLUSION: "The Rangers are swimming in the middle of the ocean without life jackets. As a result, they had better get lucky and nail it in the Draft!!"