Everything You Wanted To Know About Drew Fortescue But Were Afraid To Ask

Let's get something straight right off the bat. If a super bird dog such as Jess Rubenstein X-Rays a Blueshirt prospect that means we must end the gin rummy game and pay attention. NOW!
"I like Fortescue," Jess says for starters. "Too many are overlooking him for a possible roster spot over the club's top Draft pick, Albert Smits.
"Fortescue is 21 and more physically developed to play in the NHL than Smits. I also give Drew the nod for contract management purposes – if Drew winds up in Hartford then Chris Drury will have wasted a second year of his contract as well."