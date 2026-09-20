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Everything You Wanted To Know About Drew Fortescue But Were Afraid To Ask

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Stan Fischler
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Sep 20, 2026 6:40 PM
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Let's get something straight right off the bat. If a super bird dog such as Jess Rubenstein X-Rays a Blueshirt prospect that means we must end the gin rummy game and pay attention. NOW!

"I like Fortescue," Jess says for starters. "Too many are overlooking him for a possible roster spot over the club's top Draft pick, Albert Smits. 

"Fortescue is 21 and more physically developed to play in the NHL than Smits. I also give Drew the nod for contract management purposes – if Drew winds up in Hartford then Chris Drury will have wasted a second year of his contract as well."

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A big deal has been made over Smits ONLY because he's a first-rounder and no other reason. Forget about that and listen up to Jeff for the reason why:

"Thrusting an 18-year-old like Smits into the NHL right away," Jess insists, "Is not a wise move.

Make no mistake, I like his future but he's not in the class of Islanders rookie of the year, Matthew Schaefer. 

"Besides, playing under the microscope – as Smits would be doing as a Rangers rookie – would be a high-risk move for both coach Mike Sullivan and the general staff as well."

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