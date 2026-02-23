Explaining The Inexplicable Team USA Gold

Vincent Trocheck, J.T. Miller, Mike Sullivan and Chris Drury will have a lot of explaining to do when they decamp at the Blueshirt training facility after their Gold Festival in sunny Italy.
They will have to tell the media horde how the behemoth Team Canada lost the Men's Hockey told Uncle Sam's seemingly beatable sextet.
The Maven's guide in such cases is The Hockey News' panel of experts.
Prior to the Final for the Gold, THN'S wise men overwhelmingly sided with head coach Jon Cooper's crew. And why not?
Johnny Canuck's bunch featured "The World's Greatest Hockey Player" in Connor McDavid, not to mention the second greatest, Nathan MacKinnon. Not to mention, the most dazzling kid ace, Macken Celebrini.
Want more? How about that perennial Norris Trophy-winner Cal Makar. And, you know the rest.
"Canada seemed a no-brainer," says The Old Scout. "Beating an All-Star squad like that with Team USA'a more modest line up looked like a stretch – as a matter of fact – too long a stretch."
So how did it happen? The Maven figured it out even without the help of analytics. Here's how:
* POSSESSION: At times the Canadians overwhelmingly had so much of the puck it seemed they'd never relinquish it. That was an enormous advantage which they failed to exploit.
* FACE-OFFS: Once again coach Cooper's team dominated. Canada's only goal came as a result of a face off win late in the second period. This big plus continued in the third and even the start of overtime. But it wasn't enough.
* SPEED: Johnny Canuck had the faster team. With all these advantages, why did the favorites lose? Here's. why.
1. They choked. Look at McDavid's record. Despite a loaded Edmonton team, he has neither played for a Cup-winner nor a Gold-winner. And never will.
2. American coaches Mike Sullivan and John Tortorella made the best of what they had; and then some.
3. Canada had inferior goaltending. The first goal of the game was decisive and Jordan Binnington blew it. By contrast, Connor Hellebuyck was like a living China Wall.
4. Clutch Play: McDavid blew the decisive play in overtime, losing the puck in the enemy zone. The American's counterattack was led by the game's best defenseman, Zach Werenski, who closed the book on Binnington.
Choker's quote: "This is getting cruel now," lamented loser McDavid.No kidding, Buster.
Suggestion: Buy a large mirror. Hang it in the living room and take a peek and then enjoy the Silver.