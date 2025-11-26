    • Powered by Roundtable

    Fan Forum: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly: Rangers vs. Blues

    Nov 26, 2025
    Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

    Fan Forum: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly: (GBU)  Rangers vs. Blues

    The Maven knows a couple of fans who just might see the Blueshirts through a better lens than my peepers. Marc Weissman and Rick Isaak are their names. See if you agree with their GBU.

    THE GOOD:

    1. RETURN OF BRETT BERARD: "He had chances, hustled and added the 'desire' that the team needs." (MW).

    2. FOURTH LINE COMES THROUGH: "Adam Edstrom got the game-winner." (RI).

    THE BAD: 

    1. GIVEAWAYS: "The Blueshirts gave up a goal late in the first after Taylor Raddysh was outmuscled for the puck." (MW).

    2. GOALTENDING: "Igor Shesterkin again was beaten on the high glove side." (RI).

    THE UGLY:

    1. ILL-LOOKING IGOR: "Shesty should not have allowed the Blues to get within a goal of tying the game on a low-danger, bad angle shot." (MW)

    2. N.G. RE TV: "MSG Networks ran split-screen ads during play in the third period." (RI)

    BROADCAST QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: "The Rangers penalty-killers bent but they didn't break (after the home team took double minors.)" Brian Boyle.