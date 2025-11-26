Fan Forum: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly: Rangers vs. Blues

Fan Forum: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly: (GBU) Rangers vs. Blues

The Maven knows a couple of fans who just might see the Blueshirts through a better lens than my peepers. Marc Weissman and Rick Isaak are their names. See if you agree with their GBU.

THE GOOD:

1. RETURN OF BRETT BERARD: "He had chances, hustled and added the 'desire' that the team needs." (MW).

2. FOURTH LINE COMES THROUGH: "Adam Edstrom got the game-winner." (RI).

THE BAD:

1. GIVEAWAYS: "The Blueshirts gave up a goal late in the first after Taylor Raddysh was outmuscled for the puck." (MW).

2. GOALTENDING: "Igor Shesterkin again was beaten on the high glove side." (RI).

THE UGLY:

1. ILL-LOOKING IGOR: "Shesty should not have allowed the Blues to get within a goal of tying the game on a low-danger, bad angle shot." (MW)

Coming Home Is Just What The Hockey Doctor Ordered For The Blueshirts

How excited should we get now that the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> are off and running with a one-game winning streak?

2. N.G. RE TV: "MSG Networks ran split-screen ads during play in the third period." (RI)

BROADCAST QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: "The Rangers penalty-killers bent but they didn't break (after the home team took double minors.)" Brian Boyle.