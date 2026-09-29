Final Words On The Rangers Before The Season Officially Kicks Off

My dollar bet with Sean McCaffrey, publisher and columnist of Blue Collar Blue Shirt – he says the Rangers will miss the playoffs; I SAY WRONG! – is on and I'll sum up my nutsy prediction.
The Blueshirt trick here is compensating for the exits of Vin Trocheck and Breadman Panarin. Together they pumped in a lot of goals and, pretty much, saved the offense machine from completely breaking down.
How will they be replaced?
Simple enough. Mika Zibanejad, who pictures himself as Mister Blueshirt, will defy the odds. The Z Man will have the season of his life, will play the 200-foot game and even will emerge with a PLUS in the final Plus-Minus statistic.
J.T. Miller is getting big dollars as captain, scorer and overall face of the franchise. I'm convinced that he has come to that realization and his conscience will be his guide. The result will be a super season.
I am cautiously optimistic that a lot more good things will happen to your beloved Blueshirts than you can imagine. Be prepared to be surprised.
I got a buck that says it will happen! Maybe two bucks if Hutch Cohen dares to bet against the Maven – plus that goes for You TOO, Jess Rubenstein.