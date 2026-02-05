Five Comedic Things To Know About The Artemi Panarin Deal

Six Things You Should Know About The Panarin Deal As The Comedic Maven views a few slices of his bread.
1. Los Angeles Kings GM Ken Holland considers Chris Drury the most generous and maybe even the nicest guy he ever met on either side of the Continental Divide.
2. Without even having to see prospect Liam Greentree, you have to believe that he's a better skater than Matt Rempe and does a better tango than Dancin' Larry.
3. Professor Sullivan will tutor Master Greentree. "Lesson One: Get this straight, Kid, the secret word is 'Retool,' not 'Rebuild,' and not '' 'Rental' and not 'Reclamation' and most certainly not 'Regress."
4. The brand new team theme is "Stanley Cup – or Bust." (Oops! That was the one for the brilliant J.T. Miller "steal." Oops! Only Kidding!)
5. How about this for an MSG marquee sign: "Rangers Roulette," starring Matt Rempe. (He's gotta be good for something other than thumb-breaking and helping to ruin his team's and his season!
6. Definition of a hockey miracle – Drury still running the Rangers!