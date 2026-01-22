Logo
New York Rangers
Five Players Who've Helped The Rangers This Season

Five Players Who've Helped The Rangers This Season

Stan Fischler
1h
Rhona Wise-Imagn ImagesRhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Best Five Rangers In Their Dismal Season:

1. ARTEMI PANARIN: The Breadman has done what he always does – lead the team in scoring. What more can you ask of the guy? (Find a better team; which he will.)

2. VLADISLAV GAVRIKOV: The Comrade Defenseman could have gotten more dough elsewhere but he wanted to be a Ranger. He's been solid on the blue line and a surprise on the attack. (Wish he could finish the season with Adam Fox.)

3. SAM CARRICK: Although he's been a bottom six forward, at 6-0, 202 pounds, Slingin Sam often puts his body on the line – fighting a lot bigger guys and always gives his all. 

4. IGOR SHESTERKIN: Same as last season, Iggy worked hard at carrying the team until his injury. Without his solid first-half season, the club would have submerged weeks sooner than it did. 

5. ADAM FOX: The defensive duet of Foxy and Gavrikov was first-rate as long as they were healthy. Sadly, Adam's second injury ruined what was a solid tandem. (Club has to hope Foxy's injury doesn't have long-term negative effects.)

