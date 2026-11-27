Nov 27, 2026 5:37 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 5:37 PM
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
1. TEAMS AROUND THEM THAT THE RANGERS HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT: Capitals, Sabres, Islanders, Maple Leafs and Flyers.
2. LARKIN BARKIN': The Habs addition of Dylan Larkin makes them a legitimate Cup challenger.
3. DANDY DEVON: Every year the Oilers weakest spot is in goal but this season could be different. My super scout Mark Nussbaum reports. "Devon Levi has arrived although he wasn't on everybody's radar when the season started."
4. MORE FROM NUSSBAUM: "The Leafs are giving Gavin McKenna an opportunity and look what happens: He scored the go-ahead goal at UBS Arena as Toronto beat the Islanders 4 -2."
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5. WHO NEEDS HELLEBUCYK? The Jets are doing supremely well since trading Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey. My Devils' spy Noam Kogen tells me that the Jets' Nico Daws could turn out to be better than Hellebuyck sooner than we may thin