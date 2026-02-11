Logo
Forgotten Blueshirts: Church Russell

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the 1946-47 season Church Russell was the "People's Choice" among the Rangers prospects. 

Blond, speedy and enthusiastic, he hit for 20 goals, a rare feat for a rookie. 

He came to the Rangers from their Rovers farm team, along with center Cal Gardner and left wing Rene Trudell. 

The trio was nicknamed "The Atomic Line" and showed great promise – for a short time.

Trudell was getting old and Russell developed an aversion for play along the boards. Since manager-coach Frank Boucher could not find a vaccine to cure that Church wound up as "The People's Choice" for the AHL Cleveland Barons and never skated on NHL ice again.

