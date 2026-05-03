Former Blueshirts You'd Love To Have Back

Don't you dare tell me that the following ex-Rangers couldn't help the team now.
* K'ANDRE MILLER: He's the Cup-bound Canes' second- best defenseman – behind Jacob Slavin – and was a hero in Carolina's 3-0 win over Philly last night. Rod Brind'Amour is coaching K into a Norris Trophy candidate.
* CHRIS KREIDER: Among the many stupid Chris Drury moves, this is at the top. Kreids is starring for the Ducks. He finished the regular season with 22 goals, 28 assists and 50 points and he's currently one of Anaheim's playoff heroes.
* JACOB TROUBA: Coach Joel Quenneville has turned Jake (The Rake) into Anaheim's workhorse defenseman yet Trouba finished the regular season with 10 goals and 15 assists. He also has been the Ducks playoff ace behind the blue line.