Former Rangers' AHL Coach Kris Knoblauch Fired By Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers fired head coach Kris Knoblauch on Thursday.
What many may not know is that prior to his time with the Oilers, Knoblauch served as the head coach of the New York Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.
From 2020 to 2023, Knoblauch coached the Wolf Pack. He was hired by the Oilers in the midst of the 2023-24 campaign and helped lead the team to two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, losing to the Florida Panthers both times.
After a season in which the Oilers lost in the first round at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks, reports emerged that the Oilers had asked to interview former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, but had permission withheld by the Golden Knights.
He was relieved of his duties shortly thereafter when these reports came to the surface.
"Following a thorough review of this past season, we believe these changes are needed," general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. "We are grateful for the contributions both Kris and Mark have made to our organization, and we wish them the best moving forward."
Grant Potulny served as the Wolf Pack’s head coach for two seasons following Knoblauch’s departure, but the team failed to reach the postseason during his tenure.
The Wolf Pack finished last in the Atlantic Division with 60 points and a 26-38-8 record, marking a disappointing 2025-26 campaign in Hartford.
In response, Potulny was fired along with assistant coaches Jamie Tardif and Paul Mara.