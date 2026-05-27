Former Rangers' Coach John Tortorella Propels Golden Knights To Stanley Cup Final

Rob Gray-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/b62d168a-2faa-4512-8315-cd41d5f20bd3.jpeg]\nRob Gray-Imagn Images\n\nOne of the best stories of the spring has been John Tortorella. Seemingly from\nout of nowhere he was summoned to fix the falling apart Vegas Golden Knights.\n\nTorts proved that he still has the Golden Touch. \n\nPoof! Just like that the Knights rolled through, one, two rounds and then the\nreal test arrived and Vegas celebrated three out of three wins going into last\nnight's epic encounter with Colorado.\n\nThe result was – shall I say – redundant; a 2-1 and an un-real four-game sweep\nof the series.\n\nWhat matters now is up for conjecture but the much is certain. Torts has emerged\nas the hottest personality in The Game – AND HIS VEGAS CONTRACT ENDS THIS\nSPRING.\n\nGranted, the likelihood is that he'll wind up with a cushy multi-year deal –\nBUT.