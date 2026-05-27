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Former Rangers' Coach John Tortorella Propels Golden Knights To Stanley Cup Final

Stan Fischler
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One of the best stories of the spring has been John Tortorella. Seemingly from out of nowhere he was summoned to fix the falling apart Vegas Golden Knights.

Torts proved that he still has the Golden Touch. 

Poof! Just like that the Knights rolled through, one, two rounds and then the real test arrived and Vegas celebrated three out of three wins going into last night's epic encounter with Colorado.

The result was – shall I say – redundant; a 2-1 and an un-real four-game sweep of the series.

What matters now is up for conjecture but the much is certain. Torts has emerged as the hottest personality in The Game – AND HIS VEGAS CONTRACT ENDS THIS SPRING.

Granted, the likelihood is that he'll wind up with a cushy multi-year deal – BUT.

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