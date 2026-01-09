Former Rangers Defender Out Multiple Months

Former New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith is going to be out for a while.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that Smith is expected to be out for the next three to four months after undergoing meniscus surgery. With this news, the 36-year-old blueliner's season is certainly in jeopardy.

If Smith is able to return in three months, he could get into a few of the Blue Jackets' final games of the season. Yet, if he needs four months to recover, he would not play again this season unless the Blue Jackets went on a playoff run.

Smith started this season on an AHL contract with the Cleveland Monsters after not landing an NHL deal from the Blue Jackets through his training camp PTO. However, the Blue Jackets then signed Smith to a two-way NHL contract back in November.

In 15 games this season with the Blue Jackets, Smith has recorded two assists, 11 blocks, 11 penalty minutes, and 12 hits. He also had one assist in 11 games for the Monsters before being called up to Columbus' roster.

Smith spent five seasons with the Rangers from 2016-17 to 2020-21. In 235 games with the Blueshirts over that span, he posted 14 goals, 29 assists, 43 points, 313 penalty minutes, and and 348 hits.