Former Rangers Forward Is On Fire Right Now

Former New York Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello missed the beginning of the season for the Minnesota Wild due to a lower-body injury. Due to this, he did not make his 2025-26 season debut for the Wild until Nov. 7 against the New York Islanders.

While Zuccarello was forced to miss the start of the campaign, there is no question that he is showing no signs of rust. In fact, the former Ranger has been making a big impact for the Wild.

In eight games so far this season with the Wild, Zuccarello has recorded one goal, seven assists, eight points, and a plus-2 rating. Yet, he has only been getting hotter as the season rolls on, as he has posted six points in his last four games alone. This included him recording an assist in the Wild's Nov. 23 matchup against the Winnipeg Jets.

Seeing Zuccarello continuing to play so well with the Wild is not necessarily surprising, as the 38-year-old forward has had a strong NHL career. The former Ranger is a real difference-maker when he is playing at his best, and the Wild are certainly experiencing that right now.

It will be interesting to see how Zuccarello on his hot stretch of play from here.