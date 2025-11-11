Former Rangers Forward Is Thriving With Oilers

After a long off-season without a contract, former New York Rangers forward Jack Roslovic signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers in early October.

With Roslovic signing so late, he naturally had some rust to shake off at the beginning of the season. In his first seven games with the Oilers this campaign, he recorded just one assist. While Roslovic did not have the strongest of starts with the Oilers, he has undoubtedly broken the ice since.

Roslovic is cementing himself as a solid part of the Oilers' roster, as he is playing some great hockey right now. In his last eight games with the Oilers, the 2015 first-round pick has recorded four goals and nine points. With numbers like these, there is no question that the former Ranger is heating up in a big way offensively.

If Roslovic can continue to provide the Oilers with this kind of play, his $1.5 million cap hit will only continue to look like even more of a steal. Furthermore, he would also set himself up for a nice raise for his next contract, whether that is with the Oilers or another club.

Roslovic was acquired by the Rangers during the 2023-24 season from the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 19 regular-season games with the Rangers following the move, he posted three goals, eight points, and a minus-1 rating. He also played in 16 playoff games for the Blueshirts in 2024, posting two goals and eight points in 16 games.