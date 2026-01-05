Former Rangers Forward Lands Nice Payday

Former New York Rangers forward Alexander Wennberg has landed a nice payday, as he has signed a three-year, $18 million contract extension with the San Jose Sharks.

Wennberg was considered one of the top pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) centers in the league. Yet, after signing this contract extension with the Sharks, the former Ranger will be staying put in San Jose instead of testing the market this summer.

Wennberg signed a two-year, $10 million contract ($5 million AAV) with the Sharks during the 2024 NHL off-season after finishing the 2023-24 season with the Rangers. Now, after landing his new extension, he will have a $6 million AAV starting next season with the Sharks. With this, Wennberg has landed himself a nice raise.

Wennberg has earned this pay increase, as he is having a solid season with the Sharks. In 41 games on the year, the former Rangers center has posted seven goals, 19 assists, and 26 points. His 26 points also have him tied for third on the Sharks with William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli.

The Rangers acquired Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken during the 2023-24 campaign. In 19 regular-season games with the Rangers following the move, he had one goal and five points. He also recorded one goal and one assist in 16 playoff games for the Blueshirts in 2024.