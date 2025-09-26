Former Rangers Forward Placed On Waivers

The NHL saw multiple players hit the waiver wire on Sep. 26, and one happens to be a former New York Rangers forward.

This is because the New York Islanders have placed forward Julien Gauthier on waivers, as reported by TSN's Chris Johnston.

Gauthier was a member of the Rangers from 2019-20 to 2022-23. In 131 games over four seasons with the Blueshirts, the 6-foot-4 winger recorded 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points, and 235 hits.

Gauthier's time with the Rangers ended during the 2022-23 campaign when he was traded to the Ottawa Senators as a part of the deal that brought forward Tyler Motte back to New York. After finishing the 2022-23 season with Ottawa, Gauthier signed with the Islanders during the 2023 NHL off-season and has been with the organization since.

Gauthier played in one game for the Islanders in 2024-25, where he was held off the scoresheet. In nine American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Bridgeport Islanders this past campaign, the 2016 first-round pick recorded three goals, eight points, and a plus-2 rating.

