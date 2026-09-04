Former Rangers Forward Signs With Maple Leafs

Brisson spent the majority of his time with the Rangers organization playing in the AHL for the Hartford Wolf Pack.
In 66 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2025-26 season, the 24-year-old forward recorded 19 goals, 18 assists, and 37 points.
“I feel good all around, not just offensively,” Brisson said in February. “Down in Hartford, I’ve been relied on in close games, on the defensive side too. I feel like I've gotten my offensive touch back… I have a little bit more confidence than I did in the past. It’s been a good season for me so far.”
The Golden Knights selected Brisson in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft.
“The ultimate goal is to come up, leave an impression and stay,” Brisson said. “Whenever I get my next opportunity, I'm definitely looking forward to it, and I’m ready for an opportunity.”