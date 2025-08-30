With it now almost being September, most of this summer’s unrestricted free agents (UFAs) have landed their new contracts. While this the case, there are still some veteran players who are still looking for their new homes.

Among the UFAs who are still on the market is former New York Rangers forward Tyler Motte.

When looking at Motte's resume, it is certainly possible that a team could at least consider signing him to a professional tryout (PTO) before training camps begin. The 30-year-old has spent each of the last nine seasons at the NHL level, where he has been a serviceable bottom-six forward. His ability to play multiple positions and kill penalties also adds to his appeal.

Motte spent this past season with the Detroit Red Wings, where he had four goals, five assists, nine points, and 72 hits. While he had a bit of a down year in 2024-25, a team looking for more forward depth could consider taking a shot on him.

In 33 games over two stints as a rental for the Rangers, Motte recorded five goals, five assists, 10 points, and 57 hits. He also played in 22 playoff games with the Rangers, where he had two goals.

Recent Rangers News

J.T. Miller's Presence Is Exactly What Team USA Needs At The 2026 Winter Olympics

The Star Spangled Skaters At The Garden During World War II

New Rangers Defenseman Is Exciting Addition