Former Rangers Gritty Forward Hits Waivers

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, former New York Rangers forward Dryden Hunt has been placed on waivers by the Calgary Flames.

Hunt has appeared in two games this season with the Flames, where he has recorded zero points, four hits, four blocks, and a minus-2 rating. His most recent appearance for the Flames was on Dec. 2 against the Nashville Predators, where he recorded two shots and had a minus-2 rating in 11:11 of ice time.

Hunt has also played in 16 games this season with the Flames' AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, where he has recorded five goals and 18 points.

If Hunt passes through waivers unclaimed, the Flames would then be able to assign him back to the Wranglers' roster.

Hunt played two seasons with the Rangers from 2021-22 to 2022-23. In 79 games with the Rangers over that span, the 6-foot forward posted seven goals, 11 assists, 18 points, and 164 hits. This included him recording a career-high 153 hits in 76 games for the Rangers in 2021-22.

Hunt's time with the Rangers ended when he was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Avalanche during the 2022-23 season.