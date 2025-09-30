Former Rangers Star Out Long-Term

The Minnesota Wild have announced that former New York Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello will be out for at least seven to eight weeks due to a lower-body injury.

With Zuccarello being one of the Wild's top forwards, there is no question that this is bad news for Minnesota. With this injury update, they will be without Zuccarello until at least mid-November.

Zuccarello is coming off another strong season with the Wild, as he recorded 19 goals, 35 assists, 54 points, and a plus-3 rating in 69 games. This was after he posted 12 goals, 51 assists, and 63 points in 69 games for the Wild during the 2023-24 campaign. With numbers like these, the 38-year-old forward is still an impactful offensive contributor, so the Wild will miss him while he is out.

Zuccarello played the first nine seasons of his NHL career with the Rangers from 2010-11 to 2018-19. In 509 games with the Rangers over that span, the undrafted forward posted 113 goals, 239 assists, 352 points, and a plus-37 rating.