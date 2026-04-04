Four Reasons Why You Should Buy A Ticket To The Rangers' Final Games

The revived – well, sort of – Detroit Red Wings are at The Garden today which means that tomorrow night (Washington) and Wednesday (Buffalo) are IT for the home season. Here are four reasons why you should be there.
1. ECONOMY: This season has been so awful, folks are avoiding MSG hockey nights as if there's been a plague of 17-Year Locusts. But here's the deal – that means that ticket prices will be cut like ham at Zabar's deli on Broadway. Get in on this bargain while it lasts.
2. SAY 'BYE' TO ALEX: Visiting The World's Most Famous Arena tomorrow night will be the World's Most Famous Goal Scorer (from the left faceoff circle.) Kidding aside, Alex Ovechkin may retire after this campaign. You wouldn't want to miss the Comrade's farewell.
3. HOCKEY 101: At MSG's bargain prices you wouldn't want to miss the finale. The Buffalo Sabres before your eyes will offer a course in NHL Revival. Professor Lindy Ruff has taken a franchise with no place to go and turned it into a Cup contender.
4. NEVER TO RETURN: This is the year of the "Retool" – or so they tell us – so figure that a couple of your favorites may disappear from New York via trade or just a boot in the tuchus. The following could be gone: Trocheck, Lafreniere and Schneider. So long, it's been good (well, sort of) to know ye!