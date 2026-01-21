Gabe Perreault Is ‘Learning Right in Front Of Our Eyes’ At The NHL Level

“I think Gabe Perreault is learning right in front of our eyes,” Sullivan said. “I think he’s making more plays, he’s figuring out how to play with those guys, he’s building confidence with the puck, he’s hanging onto pucks. He makes good decisions and I think Gabe is learning defensively. He has good details, he is in the right positions. Gabe is a smart player and I think his aptitude for the game is high, so I think his learning curve is steep.”